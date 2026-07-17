The Menzingers Stream New Album 'Everything I Ever Saw'

(Dept. of Connection) The Menzingers have released their eagerly awaited new album Everything I Ever Saw, which is available today across all streaming platforms and in a variety of limited edition vinyl color variants.

The band will Everything I Ever Saw tonight with a sold-out release show at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ and will also be doing in-store performances and signings at Wilkes-Barre's Gallery of Sound, and New York City's Rough Trade throughout the weekend.

Recorded with longtime collaborator and GRAMMY Award-winning producer Will Yip (Turnstile, Mannequin Pussy) at his brand new Memory Music Studios in Philadelphia, PA, Everything I Ever Saw is The Menzingers at their most defining. Lead by the singles "Better Angels," "Chance Encounters," "Nobody's Heroes," Everything I Ever Saw is an album forged in the wake of life-altering change, where marriage, divorce, loss, and growth collide with a renewed creative urgency. Twenty years into their career, it sees the band going back to the raw, collaborative spirit that first made them essential, channeling hard-earned wisdom into songs that feel both deeply personal and universally resonant. It's a document of a band not just reflecting on who they've been, but actively becoming who they are.

This fall, The Menzingers will head out on a 2026 North American headline tour in support of Everything I Ever Saw. The upcoming dates will feature special guests Hot Water Music and Weakened Friends, and will kick off on September 24th with a performance at Frank Turner's Lost Evenings Festival in Dallas, TX. The headline dates include stops in major markets across North America with a special hometown show slated for November 24th at The Fillmore in Philadelphia, PA.

See the dates below and stream the album here

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