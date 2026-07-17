The Menzingers Stream New Album 'Everything I Ever Saw'

(Dept. of Connection) The Menzingers have released their eagerly awaited new album Everything I Ever Saw, which is available today across all streaming platforms and in a variety of limited edition vinyl color variants.
The band will Everything I Ever Saw tonight with a sold-out release show at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ and will also be doing in-store performances and signings at Wilkes-Barre's Gallery of Sound, and New York City's Rough Trade throughout the weekend.
Recorded with longtime collaborator and GRAMMY Award-winning producer Will Yip (Turnstile, Mannequin Pussy) at his brand new Memory Music Studios in Philadelphia, PA, Everything I Ever Saw is The Menzingers at their most defining. Lead by the singles "Better Angels," "Chance Encounters," "Nobody's Heroes," Everything I Ever Saw is an album forged in the wake of life-altering change, where marriage, divorce, loss, and growth collide with a renewed creative urgency. Twenty years into their career, it sees the band going back to the raw, collaborative spirit that first made them essential, channeling hard-earned wisdom into songs that feel both deeply personal and universally resonant. It's a document of a band not just reflecting on who they've been, but actively becoming who they are.
This fall, The Menzingers will head out on a 2026 North American headline tour in support of Everything I Ever Saw. The upcoming dates will feature special guests Hot Water Music and Weakened Friends, and will kick off on September 24th with a performance at Frank Turner's Lost Evenings Festival in Dallas, TX. The headline dates include stops in major markets across North America with a special hometown show slated for November 24th at The Fillmore in Philadelphia, PA.
See the dates below and stream the album here
Hear The Menzingers' Everything I Ever Saw'
The Menzingers Share Their 'Better Angels' Video
The Menzingers Announce 2026 North American Tour
The Menzingers Announce Album With 'Chance Encounters' Video
Live: Lou Gramm Rocks The Arcada Theatre
5 Star: The Rolling Stones - Foreign Tongues
Sites and Sounds: Tulsa Installs 'Musical Road' on Route 66
Scottsdale's Talking Stick Resort Named Best Arizona Casino, Has Big Shows Coming Including Foreigner and Gene Simmons
Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)
Hear Brandon Flowers' New Song 'Paradise'
Big Big Train Expand 'Woodcut' Album
The Menzingers Stream New Album 'Everything I Ever Saw'
Hear Tesla's Rendition Of 'I Wish It Would Rain'
Gene Simmons Reschedules Legends of Rock Expo
William Shatner Reveals Riot Fest Rider Demands
The Killers and Olivia Dean Lead Ocean Way Festival Lineup
Ghost Film '2 Big To Rig' Coming To Movie Theaters and IMAX
Metallica's Robert Trujillo Reflects On Joining The Band With U2's Adam Clayton
Mastodon Announce New Album 'Marrow Deep'
Hear Night Ranger's Remastered 'Sister Christian'
Watch The Goo Goo Dolls' 'Ocean' Video