Black Sabbath Classic Rocked By One Tribe Nation Featuring Corey Glover

(Sideways) One Tribe Nation released its electrifying live rendition of Black Sabbath's classic "The Wizard," paying tribute to the enduring legacy of Ozzy Osbourne while showcasing the extraordinary chemistry of one of Southern California's most accomplished new musical collectives.

Led by guitarist and musical director Michael Sanders and featuring Grammy-winning Living Colour frontman Corey Glover, the recording reimagines one of heavy metal's defining early songs through the band's signature blend of rock, funk, soul, Afro-Latin rhythms, jazz, and world music.

The single was recorded live during One Tribe Nation's acclaimed performance at JAMM NIGHT, the annual benefit concert presented by the David Z Foundation, where the band performed before more than 5,000 attendees in celebration of Ozzy Osbourne's remarkable legacy. Capturing the raw energy of the evening, the recording preserves the spontaneous chemistry that has quickly become One Tribe Nation's calling card while honoring one of rock's most influential artists.

Presented annually by the David Z Foundation amd RCF, JAMM NIGHT brings together world-class musicians to celebrate music while supporting the organization's mission of providing music education, scholarships, and resources to aspiring young artists. The theme of the evening was to celebrate musicians we lost in 2025, so rather than recreating Black Sabbath's original note for note, One Tribe Nation transforms "The Wizard" into a bold, genre-spanning performance that honors the song's spirit while reflecting the diverse musical backgrounds of its members.

"Having One Tribe Nation perform The Wizard at JAMM NIGHT was a very special treat," says Pauli Z, founder of the David Z Foundation. "First off, the band's performance was stellar and paid a great tribute to the legendary Ozzy Osbourne. Secondly, it was a pleasure to work with Corey Glover again as he had participated in one of the David Z Foundation's educational music videos a few years back. That video has since won three international awards, so it was nice to celebrate that milestone with him on stage in front of 5,000 audience members. Lastly, it was wonderful meeting and working with Mike Sanders who organized the group and brought them to my attention. It's an all-star band who brought their A-game for sure."

The release also serves as an early preview of One Tribe Nation's forthcoming third studio album, Estado Dorado, which will feature an explosive mix of original music alongside two bold reinterpretations of Rare Earth's "I Just Want to Celebrate,"and "The Wizard."

The collaboration between Sanders and Glover grew out of friendship and songwriting. After hearing one of Sanders' unfinished songs through a mutual friend, Glover immediately connected with the material. Since then, the pair have written multiple songs together, recorded new music, and developed a creative partnership that has become the foundation of One Tribe Nation's next chapter.

"As a young Black rock kid, those guys were gods to us," says Sanders. "Working with Corey has been one of those surreal full-circle moments. The first song we wrote together sounded like we'd been making music together for years. Recording The Wizard live at JAMM NIGHT made it even more meaningful because it wasn't just about covering a classic-it was about honoring Ozzy's legacy with a group of musicians who genuinely love this music."

While Glover's legendary voice anchors the band, One Tribe Nation is far more than a featured artist project. The group brings together musicians whose combined resumes span some of the biggest names in rock, funk, jazz, soul, Latin music, and pop.

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