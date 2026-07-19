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Godsmack: Awake Graphic Novel Coming From Sumerian Comics

07-19-2026
Godsmack: Awake Graphic Novel Coming From Sumerian Comics

(Prime PR) Sumerian Comics has teamed-up with multi-platinum rock band Godsmack for Godsmack: Awake, an original graphic novel inspired by the band's landmark album Awake. The 96-page, full-color hardcover is available for pre-order through Sumerian Comics here.

Inspired by the lyrics, themes, and atmosphere of Godsmack's breakthrough album, Godsmack: Awake reimagines the record as a dark supernatural narrative about memory, guilt, violence, and the chance to break free from the sins that follow us.

The story follows Sevrin, a broken man who wakes alone in the isolated sand dunes of Massachusetts with no memory of how he got there. He has bruises across his body, missing time he can't explain, and a matchbook that keeps leading him to the wrong bar.

As Halloween night unfolds, Sevrin drifts from one dive to the next, reliving violent deaths from different eras. Each vision is tied to greed, rage, and lives destroyed by the same mistakes he keeps making himself. With every vision, new scars appear, blurring the line between past and present, life and afterlife.

On a night when ghosts walk freely and demons laugh, Sevrin must decide whether he is doomed to relive these lives forever, or whether he can finally wake up and change.

Godsmack: Awake is written by Jonathan Hedrick, illustrated by Giusi Lo Piccolo (Diablo: Dawn of Hatred), colored by Simone D'Angelo, and lettered by Toni Sardina. The oversized hardcover measures 7.25 x 11 inches and features a dust cover.

Godsmack: Awake pre-order bundles are available in five tiers:

Tier 1 - $40
• Hardcover graphic novel

Tier 2 - $70
• Hardcover graphic novel
• Slipcase
• Postcard set
• Digital access card

Tier 3 - $100
• Hardcover graphic novel
• Slipcase
• Postcard set
• Digital access card
• T-shirt

Tier 4 - $150
Limited to 250 copies
• Hardcover graphic novel
• Slipcase
• Postcard set
• Digital access card
• T-shirt
• Oracle license plate
• Shot glass set
• Bad Magick Saloon matchbook
• Numbered bookplate

Tier 5 - $250
Limited to 50 copies
• Hardcover graphic novel
• Slipcase
• Postcard set
• Digital access card
• T-shirt
• Oracle license plate
• Shot glass set
• Bad Magick Saloon matchbook
• Sully Erna signed bookplate

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