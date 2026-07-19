Hear Joanne Shaw Taylor's New Single 'Bad Boy'

(Noble) Joanne Shaw Taylor returns with "Bad Boy," the latest single from her forthcoming studio album The Trouble With Love, due October 23rd via Journeyman Records.

A swaggering, emotionally charged rocker, the song explores the magnetic pull of relationships that are as destructive as they are impossible to resist, pairing Joanne's unmistakable guitar work with one of her boldest lyrical performances to date.

"Bad Boy" captures the emotional whiplash of a relationship that's impossible to walk away from until one day it isn't. Joanne balances vulnerability with defiance as the song follows its narrator from heartbreak and frustration toward hard-won confidence, transforming a toxic romance into an empowering declaration of independence.

"Sometimes love is thrilling and destructive at the same time," Joanne shares. "I wrote this song about those intense, complicated relationships."

That emotional tension runs throughout the song. Lines like "Babe I've played the fool, but I won't again" and "I came dressed to kill" reveal a narrator who has stopped waiting for someone else to change and instead takes control of her own story. Rather than dwelling on regret, "Bad Boy" becomes an anthem of resilience, confidence, and reclaiming your own power after a relationship has run its course.

"Bad Boy" continues the steady unveiling of The Trouble With Love, Joanne's highly anticipated new studio album produced by Kevin Shirley. On the album, Joanne dives headfirst into the beautiful chaos of the human heart, blending blues, rock, soul, and Americana while exploring love in all its forms: the reckless kind that sweeps you off your feet, the quiet kind that steadies you, the kind that breaks you open, and the kind that puts you back together.

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