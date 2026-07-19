In Color Take 'Headlights' To No. 1 As New Song 'High' Arrives

(Big Loud Rock) In Color take their sound to new heights on new single "High" - out now via Big Loud Rock. The track arrives on the heels of the band earning their first #1 at Alternative Radio with breakout single "Headlights."

Blending a hypnotic halftime rhythm with soaring alt-rock production, "High" showcases lead singer Matt Hastings' gritty vocals and effortless falsetto for a track you won't want to come down from.

"We wanted to capture that moment when desire stops feeling romantic and starts feeling similar to withdrawal," said In Color. "Sonically, the track feels a bit claustrophobic, which matches the lyrical theme of obsession and dependency."

Most recently, In Color scored their first No. 1 at Alternative Radio with breakout debut single "Headlights." The track also surged into the Top 3 of Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart. Featured on their 2025 debut EP Snow Day, the alternative chart-topper has garnered over 30 million global streams across DSPs to date.

Following their sold-out spring headline tour, In Color is gearing up for another major run of dates this summer. The Nashville-based band will join Jutes for his North American tour, alongside select headline shows of their own, before joining The Maine for a fall tour run.

With "High" out now and more exciting news on the horizon, In Color shows no signs of coming back down.

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