L7's Jennifer Finch Passes Away At 59 From Brain Cancer

(Charm School Media) Jennifer Finch, the beloved bassist, vocalist and songwriter for the groundbreaking band L7, passed away on Saturday (July 18th) following an aggressive form of brain cancer. She was 59.

A musician, photographer, writer and multidisciplinary artist, Jennifer was also a deeply loved partner, daughter, sister, bandmate and friend. Her impact on L7, the Los Angeles punk community, and generations of musicians and fans was profound.

The extraordinary outpouring of love and support shown to Jennifer and those caring for her has meant more than words can express. Those closest to her have requested privacy and space to grieve during this extraordinarily difficult time.

Statement from L7: "We are shattered by the loss of our beloved bandmate, sister and friend Jennifer Finch, whose fierce spirit, humor and boundless creativity helped shape L7 and changed all of our lives forever.

"Jennifer was a true original who lived entirely on her own terms, and the impact she made on music, art and everyone lucky enough to know her cannot be measured. We love her beyond words and will carry her with us always. Rest in power our dear friend.

"With Love,

L7"

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