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Rival Sons' Scott Holiday Launches New Solo Project HOL1D4Y

07-19-2026
Rival Sons' Scott Holiday Launches New Solo Project HOL1D4Y

() Scott Holiday announces solo project HOL1D4Y and debut album TOPOLOGY, out September 25th, 2026 on Rival Sons' label Sacred Tongue Recordings, distributed worldwide via Thirty Tigers.

The Rival Sons guitarist has released the project's first single and music video "VERIDREAM", blending psychedelic rock, cosmic fuzz, proggy synth textures while embracing pop sensibilities.

"HOLIDAY's Topology," writes Dr. Dylan Trigg, Senior Researcher at the Department of Philosophy, Central European University, Vienna, "is a study of the hidden unity within an apparently knotted world. While topology is generally thought of as a mathematical concept, in the hands of HOL1D4Y, the concept is translated to the sphere of human flourishing: love, separation, societal cohesion, healing, longing, and the effects of technology on the mind and spirit. The idea is that beneath the apparent knottedness, the world is one fabric, and music is among the ways left of feeling the seams."

For more than three decades, Scott Holiday has built a career by following instinct. Before there was an album concept, or even the idea of a solo project, he started a new daily habit: wake up, get in the studio, pick up a guitar, with one rule - write something. Not a finished song, sometimes just a 45 second idea. Just a fragment, then set aside and picked up again the next day. The goal wasn't productivity, it was momentum.

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Rival Sons' Scott Holiday Launches New Solo Project HOL1D4Y

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