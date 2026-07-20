Hear The Damn Truth's 'Be Somebody (Live at Hotel2Tango)'

() Following the success of their critically acclaimed, JUNO Award-nominated self-titled album and ahead of the worldwide release of The Damn Truth (Deluxe Edition) on 11 September 2026, Canadian rock powerhouse The Damn Truth continue the exciting campaign with the release of "Be Somebody (Live at Hotel2Tango)" on Monday, 20 July 2026, accompanied by an intimate live performance video recorded at Montreal's legendary Hotel2Tango studio.

The live track is included as a bonus track on The Damn Truth (Deluxe Edition). Originally opening the band's acclaimed Bob Rock-produced self-titled album, "Be Somebody" has become one of the defining moments of The Damn Truth's live show. After more than a year of performing the song night after night across Canada, the UK, Europe and the United States, the band returned to Montreal's legendary Hotel2Tango studio to record a new live version that captures how the track has evolved on the road.

Rather than simply recreating the original recording, the band teamed up with Charlie Agadjanian, Jordan Forlini and Zach Manni-Mirolla to capture the raw energy, chemistry and emotion that have made "Be Somebody" such a standout moment in their live set.

Inspired by classic tarot card imagery, the accompanying artwork reflects the song's themes of identity, self-belief and embracing individuality.

Says the band - Be Somebody was written about the duality that comes with that teenage lust of wanting to fit in yet remain true to your individuality.

We've carried this song with us from stage to stage over the past year, letting it grow and transform a little more every night. There's something beautiful about how a song keeps revealing itself when it's shared with people night after night.

Teaming up with Charlie Agadjanian, Jordan Forlini and Zach Manni-Mirolla at the legendary Hotel2Tango to re-record "Be Somebody" felt incredibly special. Breathing new life into this song and celebrating how music continues to evolve long after it's written.

Originally released in 2025 and produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Bob Rock, The Damn Truth marked a defining moment in the band's career, blending timeless rock and roll, blues-infused swagger and fearless songwriting.

The release of "Be Somebody (Live at Hotel2Tango)" offers fans a fresh perspective on one of the band's most loved songs, celebrating the way music continues to grow and evolve through live performance.

As The Damn Truth prepares for another packed year of touring, the band will continue touring across the UK, Europe and Canada, including special guest appearances on Europe's The Final Countdown - 40th Anniversary Tour, alongside festival appearances and headline shows.

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