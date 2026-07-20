MESHUGGAH Announces Signing and Limited-Edition Transformers Collaboration at San Diego Comic-Con

(C Squared Music) MESHUGGAH members Tomas Haake and Marten Hagstrom will make a special appearance at San Diego Comic-Con, signing for fans at the Reigning Phoenix Music/Stern Pinball booth, #4029, on Friday, July 24, at 3:30 p.m.

The appearance will coincide with the unveiling of a limited-edition MESHUGGAH x Hasbro's Transformers T-shirt, created to celebrate four decades of The Transformers: The Movie and three decades of MESHUGGAH's seminal album Destroy Erase Improve.

The collaboration draws inspiration from the transformation of Megatron in the 1986 animated film. After being destroyed in battle by Optimus Prime, Megatron is betrayed by Starscream and cast into space, before being rebuilt by Unicron as Galvatron, a narrative progression that mirrors the title Destroy Erase Improve.

"Big machinery. Massive destruction. Reconfiguration. A pretty accurate analogy to our sound, is it not?" says Marten Hagstrom.

The limited-edition design brings together two influential forces in music and pop culture, connecting the mechanical destruction and transformation of the Transformers universe with the precision, power and constant evolution of MESHUGGAH's sound. The artwork was done by renowned Transformers and G.I.JOE artist, Ken Christiansen. (@ken_christiansen_art ) Ken has spent over a decade shaping the Transformers franchise's visual identity for Hasbro and Activision, from Generations toy packaging and Covenant of Primus lore art to Transformers video game concept art and IDW comic covers.

Ken comments, "Two of my favorite things are Transformers and metal music, when the chance came up to combine the two, how could I pass that up? And to do it for a killer band like MESHUGGAH, can't get much better."

Reigning Phoenix Music will also celebrate the band's anniversary remastered reissues of Destroy Erase Improve and Catch Thirtythree with San Diego Comic-Con-exclusive splatter vinyl variants of both releases.

Fans attending the signing will have the opportunity to meet Tomas Haake and Marten Hagstrom and explore the exclusive merchandise and vinyl offerings available at the booth.

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