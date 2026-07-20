Motley Crue Recap Kick Off Of The Return Of The Carnival Of Sins Tour

(Lavoro Media) Motley Crue triumphantly returned to the stage this past weekend kicking off The Return Of The Carnival Of Sins - their massive North American tour produced by Live Nation celebrating two milestones: the 20th anniversary of the groundbreaking 2005-2006 Carnival of Sins tour and the 45th anniversary of the band.

Inspired by the legendary Carnival of Sins tour and reimagined for a new era, THE RETURN OF THE CARNIVAL OF SINS features an all-new stage production, stunning visuals, and a refreshed setlist that combines the band's biggest hits with songs returning to the stage for the first time in decades. Produced by Live Nation, the 33-city North American tour will make stops across the U.S. and Canada through September, with very special guests Tesla and Extreme.

When the Carnival of Sins Tour first hit the road in 2005, it wasn't just a concert - it was a full-scale production that pushed the boundaries of live shows. It combined grit, humor, and high-voltage energy with elaborate staging and a sense of chaos that only Motley Crue could pull off.

Two decades later, fans have the chance to experience THE RETURN OF THE CARNIVAL OF SINS as Motley Crue revisits one of the most memorable live tours of their storied career with a brand new show and updated setlist.

"It's been incredibly exciting to reimagine the Carnival of Sins tour. A lot has changed since the original production 20 years ago, and being able to use today's technology to push the show even further has been a lot of fun. We're also bringing back songs we haven't played in decades-many of them chosen by the fans-which makes the experience even more special for us. We're looking forward to an amazing summer on the road with Tesla and Extreme. It's going to be a great night of music from start to finish, and there's nothing better than Motley Crue outdoors in the summertime celebrating with our fans." - Nikki Sixx

Coinciding with the tour, the band has announced Crue 45 RPM - The Singles Collection, an ultra-limited series of hand-numbered 10-inch vinyl releases featuring exclusive artwork and foil packaging, available only through the Crueseum. Limited to 1,000 copies, the first release, "Looks That Kill," is available now here.

Originally featured on the band's 4x-platinum 1983 classic Shout at the Devil, the song became Motley Crue's first of many Billboard Hot 100 entries, spending 10 weeks on the chart and peaking at No. 54, while also reaching No. 12 on the Mainstream Rock chart. More than 40 years later, it remains a cornerstone of the band's live show. The B-side features a rare demo from the Shout at the Devil sessions. "Girls, Girls, Girls" and "Dr. Feelgood" will follow, with release dates and further details to be announced.

The last copies of recently released LIMITED EDITION 5CD & 5LP Picture Disc Box Set Crucial Crue1981-1989 are available here

In addition to the band celebrating their 45th anniversary, the holy grail for music collectors, the Leathur Records original 1981 version of their debut, Too Fast For Love also turns 45 this year. Stay tuned for a very special release this fall.

Mon, Jul 20, 2026 - Clarkson, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wed, Jul 22, 2026 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre

Fri, Jul 24, 2026 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

Sat, Jul 25, 2026 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

Mon, Jul 27, 2026 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Wed, Jul 29, 2026 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Albany Med Health System at SPAC

Fri, Jul 31, 2026 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Sat, Aug 1, 2026 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Mon, Aug 3, 2026 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Wed, Aug 12, 2026 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Fri, Aug 14, 2026 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat, Aug 15, 2026 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Mon, Aug 17, 2026 - Charlotte, NC - Truliant Amphitheater

Wed, Aug 19, 2026 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Fri, Aug 21, 2026 - Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Sat, Aug 22, 2026 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Mon, Aug 24, 2026 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Tue, Aug 25, 2026 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Thu, Aug 27, 2026 - Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater

Fri, Aug 28, 2026 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Tue, Sep 8, 2026 - Kansas City, MO - Morton Amphitheater

Thu, Sep 10, 2026 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Fri, Sep 11, 2026 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sun, Sep 13, 2026 - Albuquerque, NM - First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater

Wed, Sep 16, 2026 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Fri, Sep 18, 2026 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat, Sep 19, 2026 - Long Beach, CA - F&M Bank Amphitheater

Mon, Sep 21, 2026 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed, Sep 23, 2026 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

Thu, Sep 24, 2026 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheater

Sat, Sep 26, 2026 - Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater

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