The Charlatans UK Expand 'We Are Love' Album As The Prepare For North American TOur

(BHM) The Charlatans UK have released the deluxe edition of their latest album. Out now on all streaming services via BMG, We Are Love (Deluxe) features the newly released "Deeper and Deeper - Faders Down Depth Charge Remix."
Faders Down is the remix team comprised of Loz Colbert from Ride and James Hockley of Chicaine. A full drum kit was re-recorded by Colbert for the remix in the studio, while Hockley played additional keyboards. The deluxe edition of the album also has a remix of acclaimed first single "We Are Love," by Ride's Mark Gardner.
"Loz Colbert (from Ride) joined us on percussion for our last two tours," says The Charlatans lead singer Tim Burgess. "In between times, we'd talk about music we loved and what we were up to. From that came the idea for a remix, and we knew he loved 'Deeper and Deeper.' What he's done with it is amazing. I'd got a new set of headphones and couldn't quite believe what I was hearing. He's a jedi master of the remix, and I never knew." Stream it here
To celebrate the release of We Are Love (Deluxe), The Charlatans UK are about to embark on the North American leg of their tour, beginning September 3 at The Observatory in Santa Ana, CA, and concluding on September 26 at Brooklyn, NY's Brooklyn Steel.
Highlights include a pair of Golden State headline shows featuring support from The Dandy Warhols and additional special guests to be announced soon, slated for Santa Ana, CA's The Observatory (September 3) and Los Angeles, CA's iconic Hollywood Palladium (September 4). The Toronto show at Danforth Music Hall is sold out.
JULY
24 - Emo, Ireland - Forest Fest Music Festival *
AUGUST
6 - Herefordshire, UK - Lakefest *
29 - Wellingborough, UK - Roseshire Festival *
SEPTEMBER
3 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory ^
4 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium ^
5 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
7 - San Francisco, CA - The Castro Theatre
10 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
11 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
12 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
16 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
17 - Chicago, IL - Park West
19 - Detroit, MI - El Club
20 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall (SOLD OUT)
21 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre
22 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
23 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
25 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
26 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
* Festival Appearance
^ w/ The Dandy Warhols and Special Guests TBA
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