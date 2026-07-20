Yoshiki Performs With Perry Farrell, Josh Groban, and Jonathan Davis At 2 Sold-Out Disney Hall Shows

(BHM) Yoshiki made a triumphant return to the American stage with two sold-out performances at The Music Center's Walt Disney Concert Hall on July 16 and 17, delivering nearly three hours of emotionally and physically demanding performance each night.

Presented as two distinct programs, "Scarlet Night" and "Violet Night," the concerts marked Yoshiki's first full-scale U.S. performances following his third cervical spine surgery in 2024. More than a comeback, the two nights became a powerful statement of survival, artistic freedom and reinvention from one of the world's most singular performers.

Moving between grand piano and explosive rock drumming alongside a full orchestra, Yoshiki transformed the internationally renowned concert hall into a collision of classical elegance, cinematic drama and raw rock intensity-demonstrating a level of versatility and stamina few artists would attempt.

The two-night engagement brought together an extraordinary lineup of special guests: Josh Groban, Jonathan Davis of Korn and Perry Farrell of Jane's Addiction - three influential artists spanning classical crossover, alternative rock and metal. One of the concerts' most electrifying moments came when YOSHIKI and Davis radically reimagined Korn's "Freak on a Leash" with orchestra. YOSHIKI opened the song at the piano before moving to the drums for its thunderous climax as Davis's unmistakable voice reverberated through the hall.

Footage of the collaboration quickly circulated online and attracted international media attention. Louder described it as a "soaring orchestra-backed version" of the Korn classic, highlighting Yoshiki's dramatic transition from piano to drums.

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