13 Most Beautiful... Songs for Andy Warhol's Screen Tests Coming To Bob Dylan Center

Photo courtesy Sacks & Co Photo courtesy Sacks & Co

(Sacks & Co) The Bob Dylan Center will present the regional premiere of "13 Most Beautiful...Songs for Andy Warhol's Screen Tests," a rare multimedia performance by Dean & Britta of acclaimed indie rock band Luna, on Saturday, Sept. 5, at the John H. Williams Theatre inside the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

Originally commissioned in 2008 by The Andy Warhol Museum and the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, "13 Most Beautiful...Songs for Andy Warhol's Screen Tests" has been presented only occasionally around the world. Part concert, part film screening and part immersive journey into New York City's 1960s art scene, the production pairs 13 of Andy Warhol's iconic "Screen Test" films with a live score performed by Dean & Britta and their band.

Presented in conjunction with the Bob Dylan Center's exhibition "Thin Wild Mercury: Dylan 1966," the performance complements the immersive exhibition's exploration of Dylan's transformative 1966 world tour and the vibrant artistic community that surrounded him during one of the most exciting periods of his career.

Created between 1964 and 1968, Warhol's "Screen Tests" transformed simple close-up portraits into mesmerizing cinematic studies of artists, musicians and cultural figures. Among the nearly 500 silent films Warhol created are portraits of Dylan, Salvador Dalí, Allen Ginsberg, Dennis Hopper, Nico, Lou Reed, Edie Sedgwick, Susan Sontag and Ingrid Superstar, capturing many of the creative figures who shaped the cultural landscape of the era.

Dean & Britta will perform a live soundtrack of original songs including "Knives from Bavaria" and "Herringbone Tweed," alongside a haunting interpretation of Dylan's "I'll Keep It with Mine." Together, music and films create an atmospheric performance that blurs the boundaries between cinema, concert and visual art.

Bob Dylan Center members receive advance access and discounted admission. Members may purchase tickets beginning at 10:30 a.m. CT on Wednesday, July 22. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10:30 a.m. CT on Friday, July 24.

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