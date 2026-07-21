Black Label Society Stars Fuel The Haunted North's 'Savage Ghost'

(MDPR) The Haunted North continue their assault with the release of the official music video for "Savage Ghost," the hard-hitting new single featuring contributions from two standout names in modern hard rock and metal: John "JD" DeServio and Jeff Fabb of Black Label Society.

Already making an impact with its crushing riffs, dark atmosphere, and massive groove-driven sound, "Savage Ghost" now receives a full visual treatment that captures the intensity and cinematic edge of the track. The official music video brings the song's haunting energy to life while showcasing the band's unique blend of modern metal power, classic rock attitude, and unmistakable heaviness.

Musically, "Savage Ghost" delivers everything fans have come to expect from The Haunted North: thunderous rhythms, memorable melodic hooks, and a powerful emotional weight. The addition of DeServio and Fabb brings further depth and firepower to a track built on a foundation of experience, musicianship, and raw energy.

Formed by vocalist and producer Randy V alongside Canadian guitarist Sean Francis , The Haunted North first broke through with their 2018 debut album Monster , which featured early collaborations with both DeServio and Fabb. The current lineup, featuring Mike Delta on drums , continues to drive the band forward with a tight, explosive sound, while Fabb remains involved with select studio recordings.

Following previous releases including "21 Grams," "Medusa," "Black Flag Flying," and 2025's "The Beast," The Haunted North continue building momentum with "Savage Ghost," a defining release that bridges underground grit, classic hard rock swagger, and modern metal precision.

Related Stories

News > The Haunted North