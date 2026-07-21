Hear Bif Naked's New Single 'Lift Me Up'

(Official Announcement) Bif Naked has released "Lift Me Up," a new single written with longtime collaborator Ezra Cipes and produced by Cipes alongside Peter Karroll. The track marks a reunion between two artists whose creative history stretches back nearly two decades, and it arrives as Bif continues one of the busiest stretches of her career, touring behind both her acclaimed, multi award winning documentary and her 2025 studio album 'Champion.'

Born in secret in India and adopted by American missionaries, Bif built an international career entirely on her own terms, turning personal hardship into music, advocacy, and a message of resilience that still resonates today. Across seven studio albums she's delivered chart topping anthems including the number one Billboard Canada hit "Spaceman," the enduring "I Love Myself Today," and fan favourites like "Tango Shoes" and "Lucky," while sharing stages with Billy Idol, Foo Fighters, Smashing Pumpkins, and Green Day.

"I love this song so much and I love the words," Bif says of "Lift Me Up." "I love the vision and the feeling that I get when I hear it. It makes me dreamy. It makes me hopeful, even weepy." She describes the song as an extension of a lifelong yearning for connection, one that reaches beyond romance into something communal. "The significance of lifting up, instead of dragging down, is really driven by a deep desire to keep moving towards love energy and peace, which I try and live by and embody as a person, not just as an artist."

For Cipes, the song closes a long circle. Bif and her team gave him and his brother Gabe their first shot on Her Royal Majesty's Records, and he credits her with shaping his own path in music. "Bif walks her own singular path of courage and light," Cipes says. "That's a huge inspiration to a lot of people. It's amazing to have reconnected and have done this project together." The two began writing "Lift Me Up" years ago, long before either could have known when it would find its moment. "Some songs have their own right time," he adds. "Big blessing."

That sense of timing fits neatly into a milestone year for Bif. Her multi award winning documentary, 'Bif Naked a Documentary,' wrapped a run of sold-out screenings across Canada after premiering at the Calgary International Film Festival, where it won the Audience Choice Award, before its streaming debut on Super Channel. Meanwhile, 'Superbeautifulmonster,' the 2006 album Bif has called her personal favourite, celebrates its 20th anniversary this year with a new vinyl reissue.

Bif brings "Lift Me Up" and the rest of her catalogue to the road throughout the summer and fall.

Bif Naked Tour Dates:

July 24, 2026 - Fallsview Casino - Niagara Falls, ON

August 5, 2026 - Penticton Peach Festival - Penticton, BC

August 15, 2026 - Starlight Stadium - Victoria, BC

September 10, 2026 - Live Loud, Massey Hall - Toronto, ON

October 9, 2026 - Oktoberfest - Kitchener, ON

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