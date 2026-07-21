HOAXED Launching The Fallen Tour

(Freeman) Portland, Oregon dark rock trio HOAXED are excited to announce "The Fallen Tour," a headlining run supporting their latest album, 'Death Knocks,' out now via Relapse.

After the cancellation of their previously scheduled tour, the band quickly regrouped to bring their powerful live show to fans with a tour of their own to promote the recently released album.

On the upcoming headline tour, HOAXED shares: "The Fallen rise! Every tour throws something at you, and this one was no different. Thanks to some incredible friend bands stepping in, a new lineup came together and the shows are on. We're grateful to everyone who helped make this happen. See you out there."

"The Fallen Tour"

08/02 - San Diego, CA @ Tower Bar

08/04 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Redwood

08/05 - Palmdale, CA @ Transplants

08/06 - Redding, CA @ The Dip

08/07 - Portland, OR @ High Water Mark

08/08 - Vancouver, BC @ Cobalt

08/09 - Seattle, WA @ Funhouse

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