Rilo Kiley To Rock Hollywood Forever Cemetery

(Nasty Little Man) Following their wildly successful reunion tour, Rilo Kiley is making its way back to where it all began with a final headline performance of the year at the incomparable Hollywood Forever Cemetery on September 26th.

One day prior to taking the stage at Ohana Fest, the band will make its Hollywood Forever Cemetery debut with a career spanning setlist brimming with heartbreak and joy.

L.A. indie legends Beachwood Sparks will be joining as support for this special evening. Tickets go on sale this Wednesday, July 22nd, at 10am local time...grab them here.

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