Self Defense Family Return With First New Song In Six Years 'Reclusion'

(PMPR) Self Defense Family have returned with their first new music in six years! The ever-evolving group fronted by vocalist Patrick Kindlon (Drug Church) have released their new single 'Reclusion' out today via Run For Cover Records.
Self Defense Family have charted a path unlike any other band. Led by Kindlon with a revolving line-up of talented players, the band feels like a cross between a creative collective and one man's deeply personal lifelong project. Aside from their 2023 live album, Self Defense Family have been laying low since the release of a two-song single in 2020. 'Reclusion' breaks the drought with two minutes and thirty seconds of churning chords, thunderous drums, and Kindlon's impassioned howl, all slowly unfolding into the kind of crashing catharsis that Self Defense Family excel at.
Kindlon discussed the new song and hinted at a broader body of work that it might be a part of, saying: "I've been trying to write lyrics about family and animals instead of songs about being atomized and thinking everyone is crazy. But it turns out even my love songs are about being atomized and thinking everyone is crazy. Call it a creative through line, I guess.
We've been playing together forever, so meeting up to write and record some songs is just a natural thing that happens. We recorded last year, but I've been holding up the process. Typically I go into the studio and write while I record, and it's only ever about conveying a moment. But this time I'm struggling with the idea of getting things 'perfect.' A silly idea. But some of these songs are about things I want to get right the first time. I've got a family I love but everyone is dying on me. I'd like to have lyrics that do it all justice."
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