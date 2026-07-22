Bowling For Soup and 3OH!3 Joining Simple Plan On Bigger Than You Think! Tour - The Sequel!

(The Syndicate) Kicking off this Friday, electro-pop duo 3OH!3 and pop punk legends Bowling For Soup are joining multi-platinum rock band Simple Plan on the next chapter of their massively successful U.S. headline run with the "Bigger Than You Think! Tour - The Sequel!", returning to the road this summer following an unforgettable first leg.
The "Bigger Than You Think! Tour - The Sequel!" continues Simple Plan's 25th-anniversary celebrations with the kind of all-gas-no-brakes live show that has cemented the band as one of pop punk's most beloved acts for more than two decades.
The stacked lineup celebrates some of the most iconic and enduring artists of the pop-punk and alt-party era. Bowling For Soup and 3OH!3 will be on all dates and joined by Marianas Trench in Toronto.
Earlier this year, Bowling For Soup released a cover of Simple Plan's emo anthem, "I'm Just A Kid." Having shared stages and fanbases for years, including an unforgettable first leg in 2025, Bowling For Soup's celebratory take on "I'm Just A Kid" is a nod to the era that shaped them as artists and the fans who grew up alongside their music.
Coinciding with the start of the tour, 3OH!3 is releasing their highly anticipated new single, "My Friends," on Friday. The brand new summer anthem marks an exciting new chapter for 3OH!3 while delivering the bold, fun-loving spirit that has defined the duo's career.
Both Bowling For Soup and 3OH!3 will be at Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach this weekend before continuing the "Bigger Than You Think! Tour - The Sequel!" in Valley Center, California on Sunday.
TOUR DATES:
Jul 24 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl
Jul 26 - Valley Center, CA - Harrah's SoCal
Jul 28 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic
Jul 29 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort & Casino - Grand Theatre
Jul 31 - Spokane, WA - Northern Quest Resort & Casino
Aug 1 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater
Aug 2 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Aug 5 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Aug 7 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater
Aug 8 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre
Aug 9 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
Aug 11 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater
Aug 12 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Aug 13 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Aug 15 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
Aug 16 - Washington, DC - The Theater at MGM National Harbor
Aug 18 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Aug 19 - New York, NY - SummerStage in Central Park
Aug 20 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre + With Marianas Trench
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