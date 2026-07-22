Forbidden Announce New Album With 'Psyclops' Video

(Freeman) Thrash metal pioneers Forbidden are proud to announce their new self-titled album, set for release on October 23rd via BLKIIBLK, marking the band's first full-length release since 2010.
To celebrate the announcement and offer fans a taste of what to expect, Forbidden unleashes their brand new single, "Psyclops," alongside an official video.
About the new single, guitarist Craig Locicero shares: "'Psyclops' was the final song completed for our newest self-titled offering. It was part of the last batch of music completed with Jeremy Von Epp & myself on the home stretch of our writing sessions & it came together quickly.
"The song itself is a hypnotizing stomper. Heavy footed like millions of people marching against how things stand in the status quo. Norman's lyrics for 'Psyclops' should be left to the interpretation of the listeners. The chorus paints a vivid picture...'Forsaken, fast asleep and trapped inside a maze, Complacent eyes securely locked in an obscure gaze.'"
Locicero comments on the album: "Making 'Forbidden' felt more like an odyssey than a typical recording process. We set out to create a record that reminds people why they fell in love with thrash and heavy metal in the first place, embracing raw energy, melody, and the imperfections that give heavy music its character. Every member brought their best, and having Brann Dailor (Mastodon) join us on 'Sycophantasy' was an incredible addition. 'Forbidden' is five lifetimes of experience forged into one piece of metallic art."
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