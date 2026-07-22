Grateful Dead Classic Concert Coming To Select Movie Theaters

(Official Announcement) Trafalgar Releasing and Rhino Entertainment are proud to announce the return of a beloved annual tradition: the "Grateful Dead Meet-Up At The Movies."

Screening in select territories worldwide, this year's highly anticipated event will take place on Saturday, August 8 and Monday, August 10, beginning during "The Days Between," the annual period honoring the band's legendary frontman, Jerry Garcia, from August 1 (his birthdate) to August 9 (his passing).

This can't-miss global cinema event will see Dead Heads around the globe gather to celebrate the complete, historic June 17, 1991 concert from Giants Stadium, featuring Jerry Garcia, Bobby Weir, Phil Lesh, Bill Kreutzmann, Mickey Hart, and with Bruce Hornsby and Vince Welnick on keys. Opening with a shocking "Eyes Of The World," the Dead were firing on all cylinders from the opening notes of the show, mixing beloved classics like "Truckin'" and "Uncle John's Band" with rarities including "Saint Of Circumstance," "Might As Well," "New Speedway Boogie," and "China Doll." But the real standout was the recurrence of "Dark Star," which wove in and out of the setlist, making no less than six distinct appearances and teases during the show. The Dead capped off the spectacular night with a perfect song to send the crowd on its way - The Band's "The Weight."

Widely considered one of the most exciting, inspired, and greatest shows of the band's final decade of performing, 6/17/91 was one of only two recorded on 48-track analog tape. Mixed by Jeffrey Norman in glorious surround sound with video from the multi-camera live edit, the film delivers spectacular audio and visuals. As a special treat, the event will include a cinema-exclusive sneak preview of the legendary "Shakedown Street" from the upcoming Merriweather 6/30/85 release, and a special introduction by Grateful Dead Legacy Manager and Archivist, David Lemieux.

"The annual 'Meet-Up' has grown into a vital tradition that captures the true community spirit of the Grateful Dead," said Kymberli Frueh, EVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing. "Dead Heads around the world look forward to this cinematic gathering year after year, and we are proud to keep that tradition thriving alongside our partners at Rhino. Our ongoing partnership allows us to bring the most iconic moments in the band's history back to life, and this year's 'Meet-Up' is no exception."

"The Summer Tour of 1991 was widely considered one of the best of the 1990s, and the June 17, 1991 show at Giants Stadium was nearly universally acclaimed as the best of the tour. From the 'Eyes of the World' opener to the sixpack of 'Dark Star' teases woven throughout the night, the one show from 1991 whose reputation grew as time went on was this concert," said Lemieux. "Because it's one of only two shows captured on 48-track analog tape, the audio quality is spectacular. Hearing this mix in a theater with fellow fans is going to be transportive, and we're thrilled to sweeten the pot with an exclusive look at 'Shakedown Street' from the upcoming '85 Merriweather release."

Commemorative 'Meet-Up At The Movies' merchandise, including T-shirts, posters and more-will also be available beginning today on the event website.

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