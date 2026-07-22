Hear Militarie Gun's 'World's Always Burning'

(PMPR) Militarie Gun announces God Save The Gun (Deluxe) due August 7th via Loma Vista Recordings. The extended version of their recently released and celebrated album God Save The Gun contains three new tracks, including the new song "World's Always Burning" featuring Mannequin Pussy out today.

The new songs on God Save The Gun (Deluxe) were originally recorded to appear on the album, but upon reflection, the band decided they felt more like the next stage of the thought profirst-personcess following the more internal and first-person perspective themes explored on God Save The Gun.

Speaking in his own words about God Save The Gun (Deluxe), vocalist Ian Shelton shares, "Everything in 'God Save The Gun' became so focused on the internal, that when it came to fitting these songs in, it felt like they had stepped outside of that perspective. In my head these songs started to form into the feeling of finally coming to after being so caught up in your own head, and then realising the rest of the world is still out there and you haven't been actively participating."

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