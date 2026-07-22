Hollywood Vampires Tribute Lemmy With 'Ace Of Spades' Live Cover

(Atom Splitter) Hollywood Vampires, the rock supergroup featuring Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, Joe Perry, and Tommy Henriksen, are releasing "Ace Of Spades" as the second single from their upcoming live album At Montreux Jazz Festival.

Recorded during the band's 2018 appearance at the legendary Montreux Jazz Festival, the track is a powerful tribute to one of rock's most beloved icons - Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead.

Accompanied by a live video filmed in Montreux, the performance captures the raw energy and chemistry that have made Hollywood Vampires a standout live act. "Lemmy was one of a kind," the band says. "'Ace Of Spades' remains one of the defining songs in rock history, and this performance honors his legacy."

A highlight of the upcoming album, "Ace Of Spades" reflects the band's long-standing mission of celebrating the artists who shaped rock music. Few songs embody the rebellious spirit of rock 'n' roll quite like Motorhead's signature anthem, making it a fitting addition to a set that bridges the Vampires' own material with tributes to their musical heroes.

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