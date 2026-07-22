Jack White To Livestream Sold-Out Pine Knob Concert

(BHM) Jack White is teaming up with nugs to present an exclusive livestream of his historic headline performance at Clarkston, MI's Pine Knob Music Theatre, taking place this Saturday, July 25.

The sold-out show marks White's first-ever headline appearance at the legendary venue, located just 40 miles northwest of Detroit. Fans can watch Jack White at Pine Knob Music Theatre live or on replay via nugs, the leading platform for live music streaming.

New subscribers can take advantage of nugs' $5 Summer Sale: three months of nugs membership for just $5 per month (regularly $14.99) here.

The limited-time offer (available now through August 15 to new and eligible returning subscribers) gives fans access to a packed season of exclusive concert livestreams, on-demand concert videos, and official live recordings. In addition to this Saturday's livestream, Jack White fans can stream over 200 official Jack White live recordings, more than 70 shows from nugs exclusive White Stripes archives, and more from The Raconteurs and The Dead Weather. For complete information, please visit nugs.net.

White, and his longtime live band - Patrick Keeler (drums), Dominic Davis (bass), and Bobby Emmett (keys) - is currently introducing fans to his acclaimed new album, Frozen Charlotte, on a wide-ranging 2026 world headline tour hailed by Rolling Stone in a recent "Seven Reasons Why You Should See Jack White's Tour Right Now" feature as "one of the best rock shows of the year" and "some of the most thrilling shows of White's career." This weekend's sold-out show at Pine Knob Music Theatre marks White's first-ever headline appearance at the legendary venue, located just 40 miles northwest of Detroit. The "Come Early/Stay Late" homecoming event will feature main stage support from Michigan's own Easy Action and Prostitute, while an additional Third Man Stage will see sets from up-and-coming Detroiters TY and Dori. In addition, the "Third Man Rolling Record Store" will be on site with $6 beers and $2 hot dogs available exclusively at the Third Man Stage. The Pine Knob parking lot opens at 2:30 pm while gates to the venue open at 5:00 pm. Music at the Third Man Stage kicks off at 5:20 pm, with main stage openers set to go on at approximately 7:50 pm.

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