King Falcon Share 'Hourglass' Video And Announce 'Bloom' EP

(BHM) King Falcon officially announce their high-energy Bloom EP due out September 18. Alongside the announcement of the long-awaited project, the band share the latest taste with soaring track and video "Hourglass" out now.

The band's signature blend of searing guitar riffs, introspective lyricism and fiery vocals continues to captivate listeners worldwide as they blaze a trail of their own.

The forthcoming EP from King Falcon pushes the band's sound to new territory while maintaining their singular sonic identity and foundation over six eclectic tracks. With its irresistible, anthemic choruses and searing guitar riffs, the band dives head-first into a more refined, self-assured sound.

Frontman and primary songwriter Michael Rubin says, "These songs have new sonic elements beyond what we've done in the past and we're really excited about that. This EP is the bridge between our first record and more music we're currently working on for 2027."

With the announcement comes the band's latest roaring track, "Hourglass." As the band reflects on the past, Rubin adds the pensive track is, "about looking back at certain moments in your life and questioning whether or not where you've ended up is actually any better than where you were before. Sometimes you lose a friend, and even though they're gone from your life, the empty chair at the table is hard to ignore."

Recorded in Fort Wayne, IN while the band was on tour, the video reflects the feeling of the electric live set. With about 40 shows in the rearview already this year, the live show is primed, and the band aimed to capture this raw energy and nuance in the video. Shadows were a direct target in the concept, as was a stage of simplicity, with lead vocalist Rubin's trademark vocal style piercing through it all.

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