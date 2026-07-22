Riot Fest Launches The 'Your Face on a Billboard with William Shatner' Contest

(WP) To honor Willam Shatner's rider demands in advance of his metal debut at Riot Fest, organizers are launching a contest to choose the fan who will appear on a billboard with Shatner.

Contestants simply photoshop themselves into the billboard design, then cross their fingers that Riot Fest and Shatner will choose them for the honor. In addition to their face on the billboard with one of entertainment's most prolific and best-loved gentlemen, the winner will score LIFETIME VIP Riot Fest tickets.

HOW TO ENTER - Participants must photoshop themselves and William Shatner into a billboard design using the photos provided. - Participants MUST upload their entry onto RiotFest.org AND post to any social media platform of their choosing. - Social post MUST tag Riot Fest + William Shatner for entry to be valid. - The winner will be chosen at a later date by Riot Fest + William Shatner.

Returning September 18-20, Riot Fest 2026 features more than 100 artists across three days, including Twenty One Pilots, Tool, Pierce The Veil, Alanis Morissette, Morrissey, Iggy Pop, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Pixies, Rise Against, Public Image Ltd., Sex Pistols, Patti Smith & Her Band, Nas, Bad Religion, Taking Back Sunday, and many more.

Known for defying expectations throughout a career spanning more than six decades, Shatner will make his Riot Fest debut Sunday, September 20 with the first-ever performance of his new heavy metal band, The *uckers. Backed by an all-star lineup of acclaimed rock musicians, the performance will reimagine songs from across Shatner's musical catalog while previewing material from his forthcoming heavy metal album. "I've always believed that music, like space, is about exploration," says William Shatner. "Riot Fest is exactly the kind of place where anything can happen. We're bringing volume, intensity, and a few surprises. I can't wait to share this experience with the fans."

Fresh off its landmark 20th anniversary, Riot Fest continues its tradition of pairing legendary artists with the unexpected, and few performances embody that spirit quite like William Shatner's Riot Fest debut with The *uckers.

Single-day, two-day, and three-day tickets are on sale now, with payment plans available across all ticket tiers, including GA, VIP, Deluxe, and Deluxe+. Beyond the music, Riot Fest delivers a full weekend experience with carnival rides, games, unique food vendors, and plenty of surprises around every corner.

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