See Cor de Lux's Stop-Motion Video For 'The Deli'

(Speakeasy) Cor de Lux, who release their J. Robbins-produced, Ipecac Recordings' debut album, Year Of The Horse, on Sept. 18, have shared a second preview of the album with today's release of "The Deli" alongside a stop-motion video for the track.

"'To fall in mud doesn't mean you're stuck, safe on the line, you'll never grow taller' is an encouragement to think for yourself and not download what other people tell you to say and believe. People are going to come from all sorts of early indoctrination but once you analyze things through the lens of morality without feeling pressured to feel affiliated, then change can start occurring," bass player John Bliven says, shedding light on Dawn Moraga and Tim Lusk's lyrics for the track.

Lusk and Moraga wrote this song about the climate of our current political distaste that is in almost everyone's mouth. This led to the line "eat all the politicians like sandwiches no kind of sauce can make them taste good." With Moraga adding, "The whole political system in a nutshell feels like a modern day WWF televised event on 'The Jerry Springer Show.'"

Built around the intertwined guitars and alternating vocals of Moraga and Tim Lusk, "The Deli" blends noisy indie rock with melodic hooks as the pair trade vocal lines throughout the song.

Directed and animated by Stephen Coad, the stop-motion video expands on the track's satirical themes with surreal, handcrafted imagery inspired by the lyrics. The band announced the album last month, sharing "The Cringe" with a clever clip featuring a cooking show gone wrong.

Produced by J. Robbins (War on Women, Mary Timony), Year Of The Horse captures Cor de Lux's competing impulses: abrasion and melody. Atmosphere and momentum, chaos and control. Across nine songs, the Kill Devil Hills quartet balances post-hardcore urgency, shoegaze bliss, and guitar-driven catharsis. Recorded with Robbins, the album preserves the raw chemistry that defines the band while pushing their songwriting into sharper, more immediate territory.

Year Of The Horse is available for pre-order now on multiple limited vinyl variants (including a hyper-limited Bandcamp exclusive swirl vinyl and Ipecac/Cor de Lux orange effect vinyl), standard black vinyl, cassette, CD, and digitally here.

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