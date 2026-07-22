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See The Barbarians Of California's 'Really Really Rad' Video

07-22-2026
See The Barbarians Of California's 'Really Really Rad' Video

(Atom Splitter) The Barbarians Of California, featuring Aaron Bruno of AWOLNATION and Eric Stenman of Tinfed and a noted producer, remain equal opportunity iconoclasts with each new song and video they drop. Described as "so f**king good" by VICE, they prove that they are, in fact, "REALLY REALLY RAD." And they do so with the video for their latest track, titled "REALLY REALLY RAD."

Here, we find the fearless Barbarians rollerblading while frolicking the ocean; while doing one-armed "push ups"; and while playing guitar by the beach. Don't try this at home folks; instead, let the Barbarians do it for you. Musically, they remain riff lords, doling out dissonance by the tonnage, with some disco fun closing out the track.

"'REALLY REALLY RAD' was really fun to make. ' REALLY REALLY RAD' has really fun dynamics. 'REALLY REALLY RAD' is really good," says Bruno. (We think he meant it is "REALLY REALLY RAD," actually.)

The song lives on the band's really, really rad second album MEGATONS, which arrives in just four weeks on August 21.

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