Watch Agnostic Front's 'Divided' Video

(C Squared Music) Agnostic Front have released the official video for "Divided", taken from the band's latest album Echoes in Eternity released in 2025 via Reigning Phoenix Music.
The music video arrives as Agnostic Front prepare to embark on an epic summer tour across Europe. The second leg of their summer dates kicks off in Toging am Inn, Germany, on July 25th.
Vocalist Roger Miret shares the concept behind "Divided", "'Divided' confronts the rise of extremist ideology and the willingness to follow false promises even when the human cost is obvious. At its core, it's a call to recognize our shared humanity before we're pushed so far apart that we can no longer find our way back together."
Agnostic Front's extensive tour dates see the band continue their long-established legacy across live venues and festival stages alike. Bringing authentic raw aggression and honesty, Agnostic Front remain an important voice across punk and hardcore refusing to compromise on their sound and message.
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