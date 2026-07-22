Watch Arthur Brown's 'Bursting The Bubble' Video

(SPKR) Iconic British blues rocker Arthur Brown unveils his next advance single, 'Bursting the Bubble', which has been deliberately shot in a 'mobile phone' format that the rock pioneer explains in his commentary below.
The track is lifted from his forthcoming new full-length "Nature", which has been created in collaboration with Dan Smith. The new album has been chalked up for release on September 4, 2026 - and this special occasion will be celebrated with ARTHUR BROWN's release show at Prophecy Fest during that weekend.
Brown comments on 'Bursting the Bubble': "Does the planet Earth need us and our media?", the iconic blues rocker opens a series of important questions. "Is AI becoming a better guardian of the Earth than humanity? Have we lost the imagination to care for our world, its creatures, and ourselves? So many of us now live inside a media bubble. Who does that truly serve? Can we still protect ourselves mentally, emotionally and spiritually against the growing feeling that nothing works anymore? Is this becoming our normal state of mind? This music video is deliberately shot vertically. Balloons are drawing our gaze upward, while our feet remain firmly rooted on the natural ground. It is both an artistic choice and a social commentary, inviting us to reflect on the way we now see ourselves, each other, and the world around us. What is reality?"
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