(Atlantic) Australian new wave/post-punk band Radio Free Alice shared their newest single, "Kick in the Shins." Like a frenzied stumble through whatever life deals the band on any given day, the narrative is driven by Noah Learmonth's quick-witted storytelling and punctuated by the sharp uppercut of Michael Phillips' saxophone.
The single once again sees the band continue their work across continents with Ewan Pearson (Depeche Mode, Royksopp) and Peter Katis (Interpol, Death Cab for Cutie, The National).
Reflecting on the new release, Learmonth shared, "'Kick in the Shins' is a fusion of two songs that never felt all the way complete. We loved the verse of one of them and the chorus of the other, and it worked when we combined the two. We wanted to create a song you could jump around to. At its core, it explores the feeling of being confused by the culture around you, and the isolation that often comes with that confusion."
Radio Free Alice Take Fans For A Ride With 'Toyota Camry' Video
Cruise News: Monsters of Rock Cruise 2027
Caught In The Act: Lit and Sponge
Live: Lou Gramm Rocks The Arcada Theatre
5 Star: The Rolling Stones - Foreign Tongues
Sites and Sounds: Tulsa Installs 'Musical Road' on Route 66
Hollywood Vampires Tribute Lemmy With 'Ace Of Spades' Live Cover
Amon Amarth Announce New Album 'The Allfather Awakens'
Bowling For Soup and 3OH!3 Joining Simple Plan On Bigger Than You Think! Tour - The Sequel!
Hear Militarie Gun's 'World's Always Burning'
Watch Radio Free Alice's 'Kick in the Shins' Visualizer
Forbidden Announce New Album With 'Psyclops' Video
Grateful Dead Classic Concert Coming To Select Movie Theaters
Watch Agnostic Front's 'Divided' Video
See Cor de Lux's Stop-Motion Video For 'The Deli'
King Falcon Share 'Hourglass' Video And Announce 'Bloom' EP
Afterlife Reveal 'Empty' Video To Announce New Album
Jack White To Livestream Sold-Out Pine Knob Concert