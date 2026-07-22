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Watch Radio Free Alice's 'Kick in the Shins' Visualizer

07-22-2026
Watch Radio Free Alice's 'Kick in the Shins' Visualizer

(Atlantic) Australian new wave/post-punk band Radio Free Alice shared their newest single, "Kick in the Shins." Like a frenzied stumble through whatever life deals the band on any given day, the narrative is driven by Noah Learmonth's quick-witted storytelling and punctuated by the sharp uppercut of Michael Phillips' saxophone.

The single once again sees the band continue their work across continents with Ewan Pearson (Depeche Mode, Royksopp) and Peter Katis (Interpol, Death Cab for Cutie, The National).

Reflecting on the new release, Learmonth shared, "'Kick in the Shins' is a fusion of two songs that never felt all the way complete. We loved the verse of one of them and the chorus of the other, and it worked when we combined the two. We wanted to create a song you could jump around to. At its core, it explores the feeling of being confused by the culture around you, and the isolation that often comes with that confusion."

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