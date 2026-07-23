Bob Seger's 'Face The Promise' Expanded For 20th Anniversary

(UMe) Capitol/UMe will commemorate the 20th anniversary of Bob Seger's acclaimed 2006 album Face The Promise with an Expanded Edition arriving September 18.

Available for the first time on streaming services, the Expanded Edition features four bonus tracks-"Time," "Little Jane," "Red Eye to Memphis," and "Let Me Try"-and will also be released on 2LP black vinyl featuring a gatefold jacket and 12-page LP-sized booklet.

Newly remastered by longtime Seger mastering engineer Robert Vosgien, the Expanded Edition includes the hit singles "Wait for Me" and "Wreck This Heart." Among the album's highlights is "The Answer's In The Question," Seger's duet with Patty Loveless. In 2023, Seger helped induct Loveless into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Originally released on September 12, 2006, Face The Promise marked Seger's 16th studio album. Acclaimed by critics and embraced by fans, it debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and was certified Platinum by the RIAA just three months later.

Twenty years after its release, Face The Promise remains one of the defining statements in Seger's catalog, reaffirming the songwriting, grit, and heartland spirit that made him one of America's most enduring rock artists.

Seger is an inductee of both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The 2015 Billboard Legend of Live honoree's catalog has earned 13 platinum and 8 multi-platinum RIAA Certified sales awards, including his Diamond-certified Greatest Hits, which remains a perennial bestseller. Seger is Capitol Records' longest-tenured solo artist in the label's storied history.

Critical Acclaim Upon Original Release (2006)

"With the new 'Face The Promise,' Mr. Seger gets back in the game and sounds as if he hasn't lost a step. The first single, 'Wait for Me,' is a sweeping ballad, but much of the album ... is a surprisingly hard-rocking effort." -The New York Times

"... this fine new album, a record that easily stands shoulder to shoulder with his albums, 'The Distance' and 'Against the Wind' ... the songs are so rich-rising choruses crashing against majestic chords, bumper-sticker lyrics leaping out of the pounding rock-that 'Face The Promise' sounds like another Seger classic from the first moment. When it comes to real-life American rock heroes, the voice of the heartland and all that, Bob Seger is the real deal." -San Francisco Chronicle

"[Seger] has crafted a disc of straightforward, R&B-infused rock that owes much to the sound of his classics from the '70s and '80s. Seger is a master of the graceful, melodic, mid-tempo ballad, and his new tunes 'Wait for Me' and 'The Long Goodbye' are among his finest compositions." -Chicago Sun-Times

"The killer moment comes during the title track, a barreling piece of songwriting with spidery Duane Eddy-style guitar.... Seger offers more dead-on renderings of his Michigan-sired rock as though it's the hottest new style in town, burning significant rubber on 'Wreck This Heart' and ascending to heights of dashboard eloquence on 'Wait for Me.'" -Rolling Stone

"The Motor City rocker is still the same, rolling out sweaty arena anthems with no signs of rust or depreciation.... the champion of 'Old Time Rock & Roll' is making good-time rock 'n' roll with the same heartland hardiness." -USA Today

"The Midwesterner's new disc highlights his unadorned, plainspoken style, best experienced on rugged blue-collar ruminations like 'Wreck This Heart.' This is satisfying meat-and-potatoes rock." -Entertainment Weekly

"Now comes the long-awaited 'Face The Promise' ... The new album is an authoritative song cycle filled with contemporary variations on classic Seger themes.... 'Face The Promise' rocks with the same ferocious intensity that characterized his classic Seventies albums." -Guitar World Acoustic

Track Listing*

LP1 SIDE ONE

1. Wreck This Heart

2. Wait For Me

3. Face The Promise

4. No Matter Who You Are

LP1 SIDE TWO

1. Are You

2. Simplicity

3. No More

4. Real Mean Bottle (duet with Kid Rock)

5. Won't Stop

LP2 SIDE THREE

1. Between

2. The Answer's In The Question (duet with Patty Loveless)

3. The Long Goodbye

LP2 SIDE FOUR Expanded Edition Bonus Tracks

1. Time

2. Little Jane

3. Red Eye To Memphis

4. Let Me Try

* CD, Digital Download, and Streaming configurations are the same sequence of tracks.

Fans can pre-order the album here.

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