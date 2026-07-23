George Michael: The Faith Tour Film Acquired By Universal Pictures Content and Bleeker Street's Crosswalk

(HRPR) Universal Pictures Content Group and Bleecker Street's event cinema division Crosswalk announced today that they have acquired International and North American rights, respectively, to George Michael: The Faith Tour, the electric concert film featuring recently rediscovered, never-before-seen footage of the global superstar at the Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy during the European leg of the Faith Tour in 1988.

Directed by longtime George Michael collaborators Andy Morahan ("Last Christmas"; "Faith"; "Careless Whisper") and David Austin (George Michael "Freedom Uncut", "George Michael at the Palais Garnier, Paris"). Screening with an opening original short film by Mary McCartney (If These Walls Could Sing; "Mary McCartney Serves It Up!") and produced by George Michael Entertainment and Globe Originals, in partnership with Mercury Studios, the film is slated for a late 2026 worldwide release in theatres in premium formats. In the US, Crosswalk will be partnering with IMAX on exclusive early access screenings.

A triumph in archival filmmaking, George Michael: The Faith Tour transforms footage assembled from a 14-camera shoot captured on 35mm film over two nights, into an extraordinary cinematic event and audio experience. The film opens with an original short, Finding Faith, which features voiceover from Michael during an unheard interview alongside unseen images captured by legendary American photographer Herb Ritts, and behind-the-scenes footage of the "Faith" music video. The deal was negotiated by Helen Parker for Universal Pictures Content Group and Avy Eschenasy for Bleecker Street.

"George at the height of the Faith tour was simply electrifying - there's a magnetic force of charisma and connection with the audience that feels just as powerful today as it did then," said Helen Parker, EVP, Universal Pictures Content Group. "To see these performances brought to life on the big screen, in such a cinematic and immersive way, makes this incredibly special - particularly for those who were there or remember that moment so vividly. We also can't wait for a whole new generation to experience just how extraordinary he was as a creative force, performer and musical auteur."

"An icon of his generation and beyond, George Michael was at the height of his creative and cultural power during the Faith tour, a defining moment that was made for the big screen," said Bleecker Street CEO Kent Sanderson. "Through beautifully restored archival footage and intimate, never-before-heard interviews, audiences will be given a front-row seat to a beloved artist at the peak of his impact."

"We are incredibly proud of George Michael: The Faith Tour and the extraordinary craftsmanship that has gone into bringing this footage to life," said Ken Danquah, Chief Finance & Commercial Officer, Mercury Studios. "We're excited to be partnering with such world-class distributors as Universal Pictures Content Group and Crosswalk, whose proven track record and expertise in delivering immersive cinematic events make them the perfect partners to bring this film to audiences around the world."

"George was utterly unique, both as a man and an artist. Having had the great privilege of personally working closely with him and his team over the years, the opportunity to bring The Faith Tour to audiences through Globe Originals is an honor," said Lucie Avery, General Manager, Globe Originals. "Mercury Studios, working hand-in-hand with George Michael Entertainment, brought their unrivalled expertise and vision to this project from the outset. The result is a film that truly honors his timeless legacy"

Alongside the theatrical release, George Michael Entertainment and Sony Music Entertainment will release "The Faith Tour", an 18-track live album of previously unreleased recordings featuring hits from George Michael's Wham! and solo catalogues.

Morahan is a commercial, film, and music video director who directed, and co-directed with Michael, many of his music videos, including "Faith", "Father Figure", "Careless Whisper", "I Want Your Sex" and "Monkey", as well as Wham!'s "Last Christmas", "I'm Your Man", and "Everything She Wants". He has also directed music videos for Guns N' Roses, Michael Jackson, Billy Joel, Mariah Carey, and Elton John. His film credits include Boogie Man, Goal III: Taking on the World, Murder in Mind, and Highlander III: The Sorcerer.

Austin is a songwriter, director, producer, and the lifelong best friend of Michael. He frequently collaborated with Michael, co-writing "Look at Your Hands" from "Faith" as well as "You Have Been Loved", "John And Elvis Are Dead" and "December Song". Following Michael's passing, Austin has been heavily involved in preserving Michael's legacy and works, including directing and co-producing George Michael Freedom Uncut, alongside Michael, as well as "George Michael at the Palais Garnier, Paris" and "I'd Know Him A Mile Off".

McCartney is a world renowned photographer, film-maker and sustainable food pioneer who shot portraits of Michael over the course of his career. As a leading British creative, her work covers multiple disciplines, and her portrait and fine art photography has been exhibited internationally across London, New York, and France. In film, her feature documentary If These Walls Could Sing premiered at the Telluride Film Festival and received a Critics Choice Documentary Award nomination. She also executive produced and hosted three seasons of her Emmy-nominated plant-based cooking series "Mary McCartney Serves It Up!".

Building on the success of Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience earlier this year, George Michael: The Faith Tour further reinforces Universal Pictures Content Group and Bleecker Street/Crosswalk's track record of collaborating on delivering innovative and immersive cinematic experiences to audiences globally. Additional collaborations include Adam Shankman-directed, RuPaul-led action comedy Stop! That! Train!, the theater live capture of award-winning Hadestown: The Musical, which premiered at this year's Tribeca Film Festival and will be released theatrically in North America on July 24, and by Universal in other English-speaking territories following, and the hotly anticipated upcoming documentary Musk from Academy Award-winner Alex Gibney.

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