Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger Documentary World Premiere Announced

(PPM) Disney+ presents a special theatrical engagement of a Hulu Original film, "Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger," the highly anticipated documentary, which follows the legendary British band, Oasis. The film will receive its world premiere at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival.

The documentary from Magna Studios and Sony Music Vision created by the BAFTA and Oscar-nominated writer, producer, and director Steven Knight ("Peaky Blinders," "A Thousand Blows") and directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace ("Shut Up and Play the Hits," "Meet Me in the Bathroom"), will open in select IMAX and cinemas on September 11, before streaming exclusively on Disney+ internationally and on Hulu and Disney+ in the U.S. later this year.

"Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger" charts Liam and Noel Gallagher's triumphant reunion tour, Oasis Live '25, one of the most anticipated rock 'n' roll comebacks of our time. The film is an unapologetically uplifting account of the biggest musical event of 2025, capturing the experience and emotions of the band and their fans across the world. The unique perspective includes rehearsal, backstage, and onstage access as well as the first joint interviews with Noel and Liam in over 20 years. Alongside the band's sold-out world tour, the film also explores the profound emotional impact of this phenomenal global cultural moment and what their music means to audiences and generations worldwide.

Featuring unprecedented access and never-before-seen footage, the film is a Magna Studios production, presented by Sony Music Vision in association with Sony Music Entertainment UK. The producers are Sam Bridger ("Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now," "Meet Me in the Bathroom") and Guy Heeley ("Locke," "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man"). The executive producers include Kate Shepherd, Marisa Clifford, Davud Karbassioun, Tom Mackay, Krista Wegener, Thomas Benski, Isabel Davis, and Tim O'Shea, with Oscar-winning sound mixers James Mather ("Top Gun: Maverick," "Belfast") and Tarn Willers ("The Zone of Interest"), cinematographer Haris Zambarloukos ("Belfast," "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice"), and editors George Cragg and Martina Zamolo leading the creative technical team.

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