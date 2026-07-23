Sleep Token Strike Platinum With 'Take Me Back To Eden'

(ASPR) Global musical phenomenon Sleep Token released their third studio album, Take Me Back To Eden, via Spinefarm, on May 19, 2023. The album, which has accrued over 2 billion global streams, has been officially certified platinum by the RIAA, while the single "The Summoning" has been certified Gold.
Take Me Back to Eden marked the third release in the band's trilogy of albums on its original label home of Spinefarm - including 2019's Sundowning and 2021's This Place Will Become Your Tomb, all of which established the artist's mystique, legacy, and massive success.
It's also the first platinum album in the label's long-running history. Since the album's release, Sleep Token have risen to arena headliner status, selling out two U.S. tours. Stream the album here
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