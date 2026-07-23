Watch Ghost's '2 BIG TO RIG' Trailer

(NLM) Trafalgar Releasing has launched the global trailer for 2 BIG TO RIG, the second feature film from GRAMMY-winning theatrical rock icons Ghost. Tickets for the limited theatrical engagement go on sale today as well.

Captured live over the course of two sold-out shows at Mexico City's Palacio de los Deportes that drew nearly 40,000 fans to partake in the GHOST live ritual, 2 BIG TO RIG is a reference to GHOST calling an end to its unforgettable SKELETOUR WORLD TOUR in February 2026.

The film was made with the intention to share the SKELETOUR experience with the faithful in the territories where staging the show was not logistically feasible - as well as for the fans featured in the film who had tickets for the first of three planned Mexico City dates, which became two after night one was canceled due to illness.

2 BIG TO RIG is a love letter to all those who have shared the GHOST ritual, in-person or otherwise. Presented in IMAX where available, the feature-length concert film is both a must for those looking to relive their SKELETOUR memories and for those witnessing the spectacle for the first time. The charismatic Papa V and his supremely talented coven of nameless ghouls have never looked or sounded better than they do here, ripping through material from GHOST's six albums - including 2025's global #1 SKELETA as well as non-LP favorites including "Mary On A Cross," "Kiss the Go-Goat," and "The Future is a Foreign Land."

2 BIG TO RIG will be released in cinemas and IMAX worldwide, beginning Wednesday, August 26th, for a limited time only. For updates on screenings, showtimes, and to sign up for further information, go to 2BigToRig.com.

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