Greta Van Fleet Announce New Song And Rare Intimate Show

(HRPR) Following the release of their blistering new single "Play Your Games," an electrifying sold-out underplay performance at New York City's Bowery Ballroom and latest announce that their forthcoming single "Saw You Stand" is coming on July 31, Greta Van Fleet have announced another rare intimate show is coming, bringing their celebrated live performance to Chicago's iconic Metro on July 31.

For a band whose reputation has been built upon commanding festivals and selling out arenas across the globe, their intimate underplays have become celebrations of a new creative era for the Detroit-born, Nashville based four-piece, reconnecting with their audiences and creating unforgettable rock and roll memories that last a lifetime.

As excitement continues to build around what's next for Greta Van Fleet, the Metro performance promises to be another unforgettable night and a defining stop in the band's highly anticipated return.

This special performance continues the band's triumphant return, giving fans another chance to witness Greta Van Fleet in an intimate setting before they inevitably return to the world's biggest stages. Tickets will be available online only from today at 2PM.

Earlier this summer, Greta Van Fleet released "Play Your Games" to widespread acclaim, marking their first new music since 2023 and signaling the beginning of an exciting new chapter. Equal parts raw, ambitious and emotionally charged, the single has reignited anticipation around one of rock and roll's most dynamic bands.

Related Stories

Greta Van Fleet Return With 'Play Your Games' Video

Greta Van Fleet Announce One-Night-Only Underplay

Greta Van Fleet Declare 'We're Back, Baby!'

Greta Van Fleet's Jake Kiszka Gets Signature Gibson SG Standard

News > Greta Van Fleet