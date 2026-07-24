Guns N' Roses Recap North American Tour Kick Off

() Guns N' Roses officially launched the highly anticipated North American leg of their 2026 World Tour last night, with a victorious opening performance at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC. The show kicked off their 18-date stadium, arena and amphitheater run across the United States and Canada this summer.

Following a triumphant stretch through Latin America and Europe, the powerhouse rock icons delivered an explosive, marathon live show, wowing fans and firmly cementing themselves as one of the world's most celebrated touring acts.

Fans were treated to a set spanning nearly four decades of music, featuring timeless classics including "Welcome to the Jungle," "Sweet Child O' Mine," "November Rain," "Paradise City," and "Nightrain," alongside newer releases "Perhaps," "The General," and the band's latest singles, "Nothin" and "Atlas."

Following performances across Mexico, Brazil, Poland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, France, and the UK, Guns N' Roses have once again proven why they remain one of the most dynamic and ferocious live bands on the planet.

The North American run follows a landmark period for the band, including the release of two new singles, "Nothin" and "Atlas," via Geffen Records-their first new music since 2023-as well as the acclaimed deluxe reissue of Live Era '87-'93, featuring newly remastered audio and updated artwork. Together, the new releases continue to expand the band's legendary catalog while complementing the classic songs that have defined generations of rock fans.

Produced by Live Nation, the North American tour continues through September 19 with stops at iconic venues including MetLife Stadium, Allegiant Stadium, BC Place, Globe Life Field, Snapdragon Stadium, Busch Stadium, and a historic return to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena-the band's first performance at the legendary venue in more than 30 years.

Limited tickets remain for select dates at gunsnroses.com, with a variety of VIP packages and fan experiences available through VIP Nation, including premium tickets, the pre-show VIP Lounge, exclusive merchandise, behind-the-scenes tour opportunities, and more.

2026 NORTH AMERICAN DATES

Sunday, July 26 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Wednesday, July 29 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Saturday, August 1 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Wednesday, August 5 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium

Saturday, August 8 - Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Wednesday, August 12 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

Sunday, August 16 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium

Wednesday, August 19 - Kansas City, MO - Morton Amphitheater

Saturday, August 22 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

Wednesday, August 26 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium

Saturday, August 29 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place

Wednesday, September 2 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium

Saturday, September 5 - Pasadena, CA - Rose Bowl

Wednesday, September 9 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field

Saturday, September 12 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Wednesday, September 16 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

Saturday, September 19 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park

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