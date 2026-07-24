Hear Foreigner's New Live Album 'In The Eye Of The Storm'

(VMC) The 50th anniversary of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legends Foreigner continues in grand form with today's release via Green Hill/Sun Records/Virgin Records of their live album, In the Eye of the Storm, the official soundtrack to the band's landmark concert film captured September 6 and 7, 2025 at Ellis Island and Brooklyn's DUMBO House. The album is available to stream and download here.

The first single release of "Feels Like The First Time" celebrates five decades of FOREIGNER vocal excellence, featuring performances from three generations of the band's legendary frontmen - original voice Lou Gramm, former vocalist Kelly Hansen, and lead singer Luis Maldonado.

Following "Feels Like The First Time, the band released a stirring cover of "Bridge Over Troubled Water." This acoustic recording features a passionate vocal performance from Foreigner frontman Luis Maldonado.

Today FOREIGNER debuts the video for "I Want To Know What Love Is," featuring performances by twenty-year veteran singer Kelly Hansen and original band members Lou Gramm and Al Greenwood, which can be seen below.

Founding member Mick Jones remarked, "50 years ago, I had a vision for a band. I wanted the best musicians I could find to perform and record the best songs we could create. FOREIGNER succeeded largely because of the wonderful lead vocalists that I was fortunate enough to work with. Lou Gramm, Kelly Hansen, and Luis Maldonado lit the way to the fulfillment of my original vision. To hear them sing together the song that started it all was a very special moment for me. Their performance of 'Feels Like The First Time' and Luis Maldonado's passionate rendition of 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' are emotional highlights. In The Eye Of The Storm is a fitting centerpiece in the celebration of 50 years of FOREIGNER."

Filmed on a closed set in the shadow of the Statue of Liberty, the Ellis Island concert forms the centerpiece of the upcoming feature film, produced by Vertigo Live Productions, which will arrive in theatres worldwide in the fall of 2026. The historic performance almost never happened. As the band prepared to take the stage, torrential rain, thunder and lightning rolled across New York Harbor, threatening to halt the production entirely. The band pushed forward, turning a near-cancellation into one of the most electrifying performances of their 50-year career.

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