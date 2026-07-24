Iron Maiden Frontman Bruce Dickinson Does Surprise Jam With Billy Joe Armstrong

(The Syndicate) Fandom and Z2 turned the volume all the way up in San Diego last night, kicking off San Diego Comic-Con weekend with their annual party, marking the unofficial start of San Diego Comic-Con.

Headlined by rock & roll cover band The Coverups, fronted by Green Day's legendary Billie Joe Armstrong, the night's biggest surprise came when Armstrong welcomed Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson to the stage to perform Mott the Hoople's classic "All the Young Dudes," written by David Bowie.

Dickinson and The Coverups delivered a rousing rendition of the iconic anthem, a fitting choice, as Bruce previously recorded the song for his 1990 solo album Tattooed Millionaire. The rock icon's unannounced appearance sent fans into a frenzy, delivering a once-in-a-lifetime performance that instantly became one of the weekend's most unforgettable moments.

The annual Fandom Party took place tonight at FLOAT in the Hard Rock Hotel and was presented by Xbox's Halo: Campaign Evolved. Additional sponsors include official spirits partner Suntory -196 Vodka Seltzer and Z2, presenting the graphic novel and film ...And Out Comes the Wolf.

Fronted by the legendary Billie Joe Armstrong, The Coverups have earned a reputation for explosive, high-energy performances that celebrate the songs that inspired generations of rock fans. Rather than performing Green Day hits, the band tears through a handpicked set of classic punk, power pop, new wave, and rock favorites from artists they love, delivering a loose, electrifying club-show atmosphere packed with surprises, deep cuts, and crowd-pleasing singalongs.

The annual party has officially cemented itself as the ultimate convention-week celebration, bringing together industry leaders, creators, celebrities, influencers, and fans to celebrate the worlds of entertainment, gaming, comics, and pop culture they love most. This year's show raises the bar yet again with an extraordinary live music event that promises to be one of the week's most talked-about moments.

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