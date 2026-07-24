Rock Legends Turn Out For Mark Weiss' Ozzy Osbourne Exhibition Opening

(Freeman) World-renowned rock photographer Mark "WEISSGUY" Weiss has officially opened his new exhibition, BACK TO THE BEGINNING REMEMBERING OZZY OSBOURNE, at The Art Spot in Asbury Park, celebrating the life and legacy of Ozzy Osbourne through more than four decades of unforgettable photographs.

The opening night brought together an impressive gathering of rock royalty and friends, including Eddie Vedder, Little Steven Van Zandt, and Jerry Gaskill of King's X. The evening also featured the Black Sabbath tribute band, Fairies Wear Boots, playing an acoustic set, with photographer and musician Danny Clinch joining the band on harmonica on "The Wizard."

The exhibition showcases over 50 iconic photographs spanning Weiss' remarkable relationship with Ozzy Osbourne-from his first photo session with Ozzy in 1981 to exclusive images from Back to the Beginning, Black Sabbath's historic final performance in Birmingham, England.

Among the exhibition highlights is the final photograph of Ozzy Osbourne ever taken on stage, alongside classic images from the Blizzard of Ozz era, intimate backstage moments, and the historic Black Sabbath reunion performance at Live Aid 1985.

Visitors can also view and purchase:

Signed copies of Weiss' best-selling coffee table book, The Decade That Rocked

Signed copies of the new ROCKED Magazine featuring Ozzy Osbourne's final performance

Signed gallery prints

Mark Weiss will be at the gallery Friday, July 24th from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., personally signing books and magazines and telling stories.

The exhibition runs through August 17th. Throughout the run of the exhibition, Mark will make a special appearance.

The special 105-page, high-gloss edition of ROCKED Magazine, created and published by Mark Weiss, will be available for purchase at the gallery. Commemorating the historic "Back to the Beginning" concert, the collector's edition features exclusive coverage with all photographs by Weiss.

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