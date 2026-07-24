Stream Desmond Child Rocks The Parthenon - The Live Concert Album

(Shore Fire Media) Grammy Award-winning songwriter and producer Desmond Child releases DESMOND CHILD ROCKS THE PARTHENON - The Live Concert Album via DESTON / BMG. Recorded live at Athens' historic Odeon of Herodes Atticus, the album captures a once-in-a-lifetime concert celebrating Child's legendary songwriting catalogue.

Recorded beneath the Acropolis and overlooking the Parthenon, the concert featured a star-studded lineup of acclaimed international artists to celebrate Child's legendary songwriting catalogue, including the late Bonnie Tyler, Alice Cooper, Rita Wilson, The Rasmus, Kip Winger, Sakis Rouvas, Chris Willis, Andreas Carlsson, Justin Benlolo, Tabitha Fair, Leo Dante, George Lembesis, and more. Listen here

Organized in collaboration with Greek songwriter Phoebus and under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture of Greece and the Acropolis Museum, the concert also supported the reunification of the Parthenon Sculptures to Greece, which are currently housed in the British Museum in London.

Throughout the evening, Child and his guests revisited some of the most beloved songs in rock and pop history. Standout moments included Alice Cooper's electrifying performances of "Poison" and "Bed Of Nails," Bonnie Tyler's powerhouse performances of her hits "If You Were A Woman (And I Was A Man)," "Stronger Than A Man," and "Hide Your Heart,"Rita Wilson's soaring duet rendition of Aerosmith's "Angel," Leo Dante's interpretation of Aerosmith's "Crazy," Finnish rock stars The Rasmus performing "Livin' In A World Without You," "Jezebel," and "Love Will Keep Us Alive" (made famous by the Scorpions), and Desmond's performances of megahits made famous by Bon Jovi ("Livin' on a Prayer" and "You Give Love a Bad Name"), Aerosmith ("Dude Looks Like A Lady"), KISS ("I Was Made For Lovin' You"), Ricky Martin ("Livin' La Vida Loca"), and countless others.

Sakis Rouvas energized the Athens crowd with the Greek-language favorites "Ola Kala" and "Mia Zoi Mazi." The evening culminated in a celebratory all-star finale featuring the entire cast joining Child for "Livin' On A Prayer," bringing together artists from across generations and genres beneath the shadow of the Acropolis.

TRACKLISTING

I Was Made For Lovin' You (Overture) / The Cup Of Life / Livin' La Vida Loca / Shake Your Bon Bon / She Bangs

Livin' On A Prayer

You Give Love A Bad Name (feat. Justin Benlolo) / Dude Looks Like A Lady (feat. Chris Willis)

Angel (feat. Rita Wilson)

Crazy (feat. Leo Dante)

Born To Be My Baby (feat. George Lembesis

Livin' In A World Without You (feat. The Rasmus)

Jezebel (feat. The Rasmus)

If You Were A Woman (And I Was A Man) (feat. Bonnie Tyler)

Stronger Than A Man (feat. Bonnie Tyler)

Hide Your Heart (feat. Bonnie Tyler)

If I Had Only (feat. Chris Willis)

Beautiful Now (feat. Justin Benlolo)

I Hate Myself For Loving You (feat. Tabitha Fair)

Waking Up In Vegas (feat. Andreas Carlsson)

I Was Made For Lovin' You (feat. Justin Benlolo)

Kings & Queens (feat. Tabitha Fair)

Ola Kala (feat. Sakis Rouvas)

Mia Zoi Mazi (feat. Sakis Rouvas)

Poison (feat. Alice Cooper)

Bed Of Nails (feat. Alice Cooper)

Love Will Keep Us Alive (feat. The Rasmus)

I Am Made Of You (feat. Sakis Rouvas, Kip Winger, George Lembesis, Chris Willis, Andreas Carlsson & Justin Benlolo)

Livin' On A Prayer (feat. Alice Cooper, Bonnie Tyler, Rita Wilson, The Rasmus, Sakis Rouvas, Kip Winger, George Lembesis, Leo Dante, Andreas Carlsson, Tabitha Fair, Sheryl Cooper, Chris Willis & Justin Benlolo)

I Was Made For Lovin' You (Reprise)

(You Want To) Make A Memory

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