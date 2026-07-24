Watch Good Charlotte's 'We Are Done (Live from the Motel Du Cap Tour)' Video

(Atlantic) Good Charlotte celebrate their first North American tour since 2018 with the release of "We Are Done (Live from the Motel Du Cap Tour)," available everywhere today.
Captured live in Sydney during the sold out Australian/New Zealand leg of their Motel Du Cap World Tour earlier this year, the original version of "We Are Done" appeared on The Madden Brothers' 2014 album Greetings from California. A longtime fan favorite, the song has become a staple in the band's set list despite the album itself not being available on streaming platforms.
Good Charlotte teased, "We are going to enjoy re-releasing 'Greetings from California.' It's been fun playing these songs again with GC, almost feels like a record we'd be dropping now- funny when stuff works out like that."
The song's arrival heralds the band's North American tour with Avenged Sevenfold which starts tomorrow at the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, MO. The cross-country trek includes stops in Chicago, Toronto, New York, Boston, Dallas, and more before its finale at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on August 30. The band resumes their Motel Du Cap World tour with legs in Europe and the UK this fall (See full itinerary below). Earlier this year, Good Charlotte headlined the main stage at Slam Dunk Festival, the UK's biggest independent pop/punk, rock and alternative festival, marking their first live shows on the continent since 2019. For tickets and more information, please visit www.goodcharlotte.com/tour.
The extensive touring supports Good Charlotte's first new album in seven years, Motel Du Cap, which arrived last August. Met with widespread acclaim upon its release, Rolling Stone marveled at "the unrelenting energy" of the record, while PAPER raved, "Good Charlotte has established that they're here to stay as one of the most influential career acts of the 21st century." The band brought songs from the album to life with a full slate of national television performances on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and Good Morning America. Lead single "Rejects" notably notched their highest ranking entry on the Top 10 Alt Radio Singles Chart at #7.
Good Charlotte x Avenged Sevenfold 2026 Tour
07/25 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature's Arena
07/27 - Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater
07/30 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Ampitheatre
08/01 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
08/04 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
08/06 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
08/08 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell
08/10 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
08/12 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
08/14 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
08/16 - Charlotte, NC - Truliant Amphitheatre
08/18 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/21 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
08/23 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
08/25 - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/27 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
08/30 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium
Motel Du Cap European + UK Tour
11/08 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hovet
11/11 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
11/13 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
11/14 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle
11/16 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
11/17 - Paris, France - Zenith Paris La Villette
11/19 - London, England - The O2
11/20 - Manchester, England - Co-op Live
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