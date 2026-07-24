Watch Johnny Marr's New 'Ophelia' Video

(The Oriel Company) Johnny Marr has released 'Ophelia', the second new song to be released from his forthcoming studio album, The Age Of Everything, due October 2nd via BMG.

"Who will come to play? Who will come your way?" sings Marr. The song was inspired by the nobility and strength of Shakespeare's infamous character, and sonically holds the same dynamism as its namesake. The official music video, conceptualised by Marr, was filmed in Manchester.

Speaking about the song, he said: "The character of Ophelia is confounding but there's a real nobility and strength which reminds me of someone in my life. So the name just stuck and sounded like a song. I thought about the character and I saw quite a few similarities with the Ophelia. As a songwriter, sometimes these things happen where it just sings really well over the track and you go with it. It turned out right."

The Age Of Everything is Johnny Marr's fifth full length studio record. 10 new songs that he describes as the most cathartic songwriting of his career. Written in London, developed live on the road across the East Coast of North America and recorded in Manchester, The Age Of Everything captures the energy and tensions of the city. Sharp, fast and dynamic, filled with ideas and possibilities. Today's release of "Ophelia" follows first single "Spin," The Age Of Everything's urgent opening statement.

The new music lands amongst a huge year for Johnny Marr. Ahead of the release of The Age of Everything, the Marr's Guitars: The Johnny Marr Collection auction, presented by Christie's, will spotlight on the pioneering sound, songwriting and influence of Johnny Marr. An unprecedented opportunity for fans and collectors all over the world, the sale presents approximately 80 guitars - each imbued with songs, stories and emotions - alongside amps and equipment that have been integral to Marr's extraordinarily wide-ranging sound.

Since launching his solo career, Johnny has scored five UK Top 10 albums, released a Sunday Times bestselling autobiography Set The Boy Free, recorded the James Bond theme for No Time To Die with Billie Eilish, received the Ivor Novello Inspiration Award, an Academy Award nomination for his work with Hans Zimmer on Inception, NME's Godlike Genius honour, and played sold-out tours and major festivals across the world.

The years that have elapsed since the release of 2022's Fever Dreams Pts 1-4 album signalled a new era, bringing the career-spanning collection Spirit Power: The Best Of Johnny Marr, the acclaimed photobook Marr's Guitars, full orchestral concert A Night With The Johnny Marr Orchestra, the Look Out Live! album, as well as writing and recording with Gorillaz, Franz Ferdinand, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and performing on the HELP(2) album with Grian Chatten (Fontaines DC) and Kae Tempest - the latest in a long line of exciting and unexpected collaborations.

Today's new song closely follows the biggest headline show of Johnny Marr's solo career. His sold out homecoming performance at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl treated fans to a high energy set of classics, hits, and an abundance of brand new and unreleased music. The i Paper proclaimed, "thank god for Johnny Marr," whilst the Telegraph described "the perfect rock star," The Sun heard Johnny "at his mercurial best" and the Manchester Evening News witnessed "something rather special."

The album will be available on CD, black vinyl and limited edition red vinyl, with the official artist store also stocking exclusive limited 3 Colour splatter vinyl and merch bundles here.

The Age Of Everything Tracklisting:

1. Spin

2. Beyond The Rain

3. It's Time

4. How Come

5. Ophelia

6. That Feeling

7. In And Out Of Love

8. Just Once More

9. Fire With Fire

10. All In A Life

Related Stories

Johnny Marr Shares 'Spin' Video And Announces New Album

Why Johnny Marr Turned Down The Smiths Reunion Offer (2025 In Review)

Johnny Marr Releases 'Look Out Live! '

Johnny Marr Shares 'Generate! Generate!' From Look Out Live!

News > Johnny Marr