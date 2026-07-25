Cartel Announces New Album 'Learning How To Cope'

(BPM) Cartel has announced their highly anticipated fifth studio album, Learning How To Cope, set to be released September 18 via Field Day Records. Featuring previous singles "Oxy Moron" and "Give Or Take", Learning How To Cope marks the band's first full-length release since 2013's Collider.

Pugh shares: "This music saved me. It helped me reconnect with empathy, with community and with the idea that everybody belongs. That ethos - honesty, openness, and taking care of your people - is what this record is built on. It feels different, but it still feels like Cartel."

Fans can look forward to hearing new music live as the band prepares for appearances at Vans Warped Tour Montreal, Soundtrack Of Your Summer Festival, Riot Fest, Four Chord Music Festival, and Furnace Fest. They'll also be celebrating their new record Learning How To Cope with a release day performance in their hometown of Atlanta on this year's Shaky Knees, followed by a special late night album release show at Masquerade.

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