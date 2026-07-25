Hear The Hu's New Album 'Hun'

(ASPR) Fresh from sharing the stage with Iron Maiden in the the UK and standing at the cusp of what is promising to be their boldest creative chapter yet, Hunnu Rock pioneers The Hu are pleased to unveil their third full-length album, HUN. Get HUN here.

HUN - which translates to "human" in their native language - holds special meaning for the band. Originally called Between the Heaven and Earth, the album was intended to be understood as something natural and true, akin to human life on Earth, which is why they chose HUN to best represent it.

"In our third album, we tested many boundaries and used different techniques to perfect the combination of traditional instruments with heavy metal music genres," says Jaya. "The concept of the HUN album comes from universal experiences we all go through collectively as humans in this world. Our hope is to remind our listeners the importance of introspection through variety of songs from slow to fast rhythmic songs."

Alongside the album release, the band has shared the video for "HORSEMEN." "'Horsemen' is inspired by the legendary Mongolian warriors who once rode across much of the known world," the band says. "These warriors were known for their discipline, intelligence, courage, and incredible skill. They were called the 'Army of the Heavens' because of their unmatched mobility and strength. This song celebrates their spirit and honors the qualities that made them legendary. It's a reminder that true power comes from discipline, wisdom, and unity." Stream the album here and watch the video below:

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