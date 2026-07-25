Jann Klose Teams With Marcella Detroit For New Song 'Hurting Nobody'

(Glass Onyon) What happens when you get to write music with one of your childhood heroes? For internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Jann Klose, the answer is "Hurting Nobody", the latest single from his acclaimed concept album The Future Trap.
The song features Marcella Detroit, one half of the iconic duo Shakespears Sister, whose unforgettable voice helped make "Stay" one of the biggest songs of the 1990s. The global hit topped the UK Singles Chart for eight consecutive weeks, won the 1993 BRIT Award for Best British Video and cemented Detroit's place among pop music's most celebrated vocalists.
Long before that, she had already built an extraordinary career, co-writing Eric Clapton's classic "Lay Down Sally", touring and recording with Clapton, and working alongside music legends including Elton John, Aretha Franklin, Alice Cooper, Bette Midler and Robin Gibb.
For Klose, collaborating with Detroit was something he never imagined would happen. "I honestly can't believe I get to work with one of my idols! When I was a young teen living in Hamburg, Germany I used to watch Shakespears Sister music videos on MTV and was enthralled by them. I never thought I'd eventually meet one half of the group, Marcella Detroit and start writing songs with her! We wrote several and three of them made it onto The Future Trap including 'Hurting Nobody'. Marcy recorded all her vocals at her home studio in Los Angeles and sent them to me and my producer Marcus Dembinski who cleverly dropped them into the track. We performed the song together when I was on tour in California earlier this year and are planning on doing that again soon."
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