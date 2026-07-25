Major League Returns With First New Music in 12 Years

(BPM) Major League is back with new music for the first time in over 12 years. The band has today released their new single "Heavenly Hell", an amalgamation of thrashy riffs and pounding drums topped with a dual vocal performance between two best friends leaving the past behind them and clearing a path for the future ahead.

When singer Nick Trask and singer/songwriter Brian Anthony Joyce first began talking again after nearly a decade of no contact they had one intention - to show up as transparent as possible with one another. They laid it all out on the table. The prospect of new music wasn't even on the horizon but transparency breeds authenticity, and within the first month back together new music found itself in the Dropbox of the band's long-time friend and previous booking agent turned producer, Gary Cioni.

With the addition of drummer Luke Smartnick behind the kit and a near 13-year clear head from the noise - the three delivered a sound that encapsulated the very essence of the bands original blueprint.

The band shares: "'Heavenly Hell' was born out of patience and transparency. The patience to allow yourself to grow and the transparency to share that growth in meeting people where they are. When we first began talking again after 13 years, the only clear goal we had was to be friends again. And as much as I'd like to think music was never on the table, I think truthfully it never really left the table to begin with. We always felt like we were meant to do this together. This song is proof."

Fans can look forward to hearing "Heavenly Hell" live for the first time this summer, as the band hits the road with Belmont. The tour kicked off earlier this month, with stops still to come in Atlanta, Richmond, Washington DC, New York City, Pittsburgh, and more.

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