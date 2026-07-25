Meshuggah Release Remastered Anniversary Editions of 'Destroy Erase Improve' and 'Catch Thirtythree'

(All Noir) The Illustrious Swedish extreme metal band MESHUGGAH mark two notable milestones with Destroy Erase Improve: 30th Anniversary Edition and Catch Thirtythree: 20th Anniversary Edition.

Released via Reigning Phoenix Music, Meshuggah honor two of their most influential works with these remastered anniversary editions. Both titles are available on vinyl, CD digipack, and digitally, featuring the original album artwork and newly remastered audio.

Alongside the arrival of Destroy Erase Improve: 30th Anniversary Edition, the remastered single "Suffer in Truth" is featured as one of the most revered songs on the track list.

Originally released in 1995, Destroy Erase Improve marked a decisive turning point not only for Meshuggah, but for the future of heavy music itself. The album introduced a sharpened and unmistakable version of the band's evolving language: machine-like rhythmic precision, dissonant riff architecture, jazz-fusion flashes, and a level of technical control that would become foundational to progressive, extreme, math, and djent-adjacent metal in the decades that followed. Widely regarded as one of the defining metal albums of the 1990s, Destroy Erase Improve remains a blueprint for the sound Meshuggah would make entirely their own.

A decade later, Meshuggah pushed their vision even further with Catch Thirtythree. Released in 2005, the album stands as one of the band's most singular statements: a continuous 47-minute composition divided into 13 movements, built around hypnotic repetition, shifting rhythmic illusions, crushing eight-string guitar work, and an atmosphere that remains uniquely immersive within the band's catalog. Self-produced by Meshuggah, Catch Thirtythree also marked the band's only full-length album built with programmed drums, using Toontrack's Drumkit From Hell technology as part of its stark, futuristic design.

Both anniversary editions reaffirm the lasting impact of Meshuggah's work across generations of heavy music. From the genre-redefining force of Destroy Erase Improve to the monolithic conceptual scope of Catch Thirtythree, these remastered releases offer longtime followers and new listeners alike the chance to experience two essential chapters in the band's history with renewed clarity and weight.

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