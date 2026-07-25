(Nuclear Blast) NYHC heavyweights MADBALL return today with their milestone tenth studio album, Not Your Kingdom, out now via Nuclear Blast. Balancing old-school grit with a modern heavy edge, the album pairs the band's signature street-survival narratives with a deeper, introspective focus, proving MADBALL is as vital as ever.
Leading the charge is the album's focus single, 'Don't MisStep'. At just 1:34, it's a lightning-fast, hard-hitting reminder that the band hasn't slowed down a bit. Delivering the exact high-octane energy MADBALL is famous for, it's a track practically built for 2-steps and floorpunches.
The music video was co-directed by Freddy Cricien and Dave Causa, with Causa also handling filming and editing duties. Additional filming and footage was completed by Drew Stone and Leon Rockel.
Watch MADBALL's 'Tethered' Video
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Watch MADBALL's 'Don't MisStep' Video
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