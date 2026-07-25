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Watch MADBALL's 'Don't MisStep' Video

07-25-2026
Watch MADBALL's 'Don't MisStep' Video

(Nuclear Blast) NYHC heavyweights MADBALL return today with their milestone tenth studio album, Not Your Kingdom, out now via Nuclear Blast. Balancing old-school grit with a modern heavy edge, the album pairs the band's signature street-survival narratives with a deeper, introspective focus, proving MADBALL is as vital as ever.

Leading the charge is the album's focus single, 'Don't MisStep'. At just 1:34, it's a lightning-fast, hard-hitting reminder that the band hasn't slowed down a bit. Delivering the exact high-octane energy MADBALL is famous for, it's a track practically built for 2-steps and floorpunches.

The music video was co-directed by Freddy Cricien and Dave Causa, with Causa also handling filming and editing duties. Additional filming and footage was completed by Drew Stone and Leon Rockel.

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